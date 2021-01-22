Lakeland, health department seeking COVID-19 vaccination volunteers

BERRIEN COUNTY – The Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland are seeking volunteers to assist at upcoming community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and/or support vaccine distribution efforts. Both clinical and non-clinical roles are available and prior health care experience is not necessary for all roles.

Non-clinical volunteers may be asked to assist with scheduling, check people in, screen people as they arrive, assist with signing consents, or provide wayfinding. Clinical volunteers may be asked to administer the vaccination, scribe or observe people post-vaccination.

“Individuals who have already worked an event share repeatedly what a great feeling it’s been to be a part of something this big,” said Julie Elliott, manager volunteer services, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “Our volunteers are instrumental in putting us on a path to reopening our community.”

There is some flexibility in terms of volunteer shift times. However, volunteers should be able to commit to at least 20 hours of service per month with a minimum of a three-hour shifts. Four to six-hour shifts preferred. Some volunteer shifts may take place outdoors and/or require standing for extended periods of time.

All volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. Volunteers may be subject to a background check and will be required to complete additional documentation and training prior to volunteering.

To express interest in volunteering, community members are asked to complete an online volunteer sign up form that can be found on Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Berrien County Health Department websites. Completing the form does not guarantee a volunteer role nor is it an application for employment. You may be contacted by either the Berrien County Health Department or Spectrum Health Lakeland depending on our current volunteer needs.

More information, including the volunteer sign up form, is available at bchdmi.org/COVID19 or spectrumhealthlakeland.org/COVID19.