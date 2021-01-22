January 22, 2021

Joe H. Parker, formerly of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 2:57 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

April 11, 1921 — Jan. 9, 2021

Joe H. Parker, 99, of Irving, Texas, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Villages Nursing Home in Irving, Texas.

A celebration of life service was held graveside at Riverside Cemetery on Jan. 18, 2021, with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. He was buried with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or Disabled Veterans Foundation. Those wishing to sign Joe’s Memory Book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Joe was born April 11, 1921, in Vandalia, to Leo and Elizabeth (Hadden) Parker. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1939. After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1939 to 1942. On August 15, 1942, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Olga Klapchuk in California. Joe was a hardworking man, he was a Dowagiac police officer, a plasterer, and owned and operated his own home improvement business and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 27 years. Joe also worked at the Notre Dame Golf Pro Shop and was an avid Notre Dame Fan.

Joe is survived by his son, Lee (Norweita) Parker; granddaughter Julie Marie (Larry) Miller, grandchildren, Abigail Miller and Parker Miller; step-grandson, Michael Pratt; step-great-grandchildren, Austin, Ashely and Andrew Pratt; and sister, Marion Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Olga Parker; son, Roy Parker; and siblings Mable Parker and Claude Parker.

