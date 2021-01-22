January 22, 2021

Crystal L. Jones, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:53 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

June 5, 1961 — Jan. 6, 2021

Crystal L. Jones, 59, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.

She was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 5, 1961, to the late Ronald and Ethelyn (Tyler) Jones.

Crystal enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Ronald and Ethelyn Jones; and a brother, Kurt Jones.

Crystal is survived by her siblings, Leonard (& Cindy) Cameron of Niles, James “Luke” (Cookie) Jones of Washington; Matt (Alice) Jones Buchanan; John Jones of Niles; Mary Curtis of Niles; nieces and nephews, Eveva Davis, Alexandra Kollars, Steven Curtis, Frank Kollars, James Jones Jr., Kurt Jones, Laura Jones & Stephanie Freimuth, great-nieces and nephews, Chatten Curtis, Dazzimia Curtis, Ashley Curtis, Dykan Hoskins, Brooklyn Hoskins, Brody Freimuth, Blake Davidson, and Braxton Davidson.

In keeping with her wishes, the family has hosted a private visitation. Crystal will be laid next to her parents at the City of South Bend Cemetery.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

