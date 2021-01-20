SMC announces fall honor rolls

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College named 50 students to president’s list for the September-December 2020 fall semester.

Students honored on president’s list must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.

The 138 students making dean’s list achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load.

Students honored include:

President’s list:

Taylor Masse, of Buchanan

Hailey Christopher, of Cassopolis

William Poitras, of Cassopolis

Elizabeth Babler, of Dowagiac

Robert Bressler, of Dowagiac

Alicea Cole, of Dowagiac

Thomas Pence, of Dowagiac

Jossalyn Rogalski, of Dowagiac

Hannah Wilson, of Dowagiac

Caleigh Campbell, of Edwardsburg

Jackson Hoover, of Edwardsburg

Ellie Stankiewicz, of Edwardsburg

Shawn Calhoun, of Niles

Adam Irons, of Niles

Brenna Lewis, of Niles

Stephanie Palmisano, of Niles

Lauren Schauer, of Niles

Anmol Singh, of Niles

Anna Topping, of Niles

Kaitlyn Owen, of Vandalia

Dean’s list: