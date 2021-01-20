SMC announces fall honor rolls
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College named 50 students to president’s list for the September-December 2020 fall semester.
Students honored on president’s list must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.
The 138 students making dean’s list achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load.
Students honored include:
President’s list:
- Taylor Masse, of Buchanan
- Hailey Christopher, of Cassopolis
- William Poitras, of Cassopolis
- Elizabeth Babler, of Dowagiac
- Robert Bressler, of Dowagiac
- Alicea Cole, of Dowagiac
- Thomas Pence, of Dowagiac
- Jossalyn Rogalski, of Dowagiac
- Hannah Wilson, of Dowagiac
- Caleigh Campbell, of Edwardsburg
- Jackson Hoover, of Edwardsburg
- Ellie Stankiewicz, of Edwardsburg
- Shawn Calhoun, of Niles
- Adam Irons, of Niles
- Brenna Lewis, of Niles
- Stephanie Palmisano, of Niles
- Lauren Schauer, of Niles
- Anmol Singh, of Niles
- Anna Topping, of Niles
- Kaitlyn Owen, of Vandalia
Dean’s list:
- Cole Lee, of Buchanan
- Zachary Ryman, of Buchanan
- Gary Cooper, of Cassopolis
- Hilbert Evans, of Cassopolis
- Isabelle Ferguson, of Cassopolis
- Deanna Johnson, of Cassopolis
- Khantharee Ratsamy, of Cassopolis
- Ian Rix, of Cassopolis
- Mikaela Valdez, of Cassopolis
- Ethan Wagner, of Cassopolis
- Brittany Wenger, of Cassopolis
- Olivia Wildes, of Cassopolis
- Sarah Wold, of Cassopolis
- William Craft, of Dowagiac
- Cody Dorman, of Dowagiac
- Kailey Fear, of Dowagiac
- Brady Haas, of Dowagiac
- Alyssa Haskins, of Dowagiac
- Ashley Hmurovich, of Dowagiac
- Leticia Marquez, of Dowagiac
- Olivia McLaughlin, of Dowagiac
- Arianne Morseau, of Dowagiac
- Bianca Pickens, of Dowagiac
- Desiree Raab, of Dowagiac
- Carrie Strauss, of Dowagiac
- Amanda Wilson, of Dowagiac
- Harleigh Besaw, of Edwardsburg
- Brayden Burgess, of Edwardsburg
- Cody Closson, of Edwardsburg
- Taylor Kendall, of Edwardsburg
- Hannah Philpot, of Edwardsburg
- Jarod Siguenza, of Edwardsburg
- Hunter Geisler, of Galien
- Loryn Bartley, of Niles
- Collin Bohn, of Niles
- Chrissie Burnham, of Niles
- Matthew Carlson, of Niles
- Davie Colburn, of Niles
- Elijah Craft, of Niles
- Ashley Davis, of Niles
- Chandler Dodd, of Niles
- Leah Eaton, of Niles
- Jason Echeverria, of Niles
- Aliyah Farhan, of Niles
- Shelby Ison, of Niles
- Melissa Johnson, of Niles
- Thierry Kenko, of Niles
- Hayley Lloyd, of Niles
- Elena Loucks, of Niles
- Eric Loucks, of Niles
- Elizabeth Ojeda, of Niles
- Grace Orpurt, of Niles
- Michael Robles, of Niles
- Carson Schiele, of Niles
- Jared Sergio, of Niles
- Brittney Shank, of Niles
- Dana Thompson, of Niles
- Luke Tolley, of Niles
