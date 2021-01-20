January 20, 2021

Lewis Cass ISD to become Heritage Southwest ISD

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:44 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Following nearly half a year of deliberation, the Lewis Cass Intermediate School District has a new name.

Following a Wednesday vote by the board of education, the ISD, which serves Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg and Marcellus school districts, will be called Heritage Southwest ISD. The members voted unanimously to accept the new name.

“It is important that our name reflects our community,” said board president Kevin Anderson. “I really appreciate the time and collaboration that went into this.”

Wednesday’s decision follows months of discussion and input from both board members and the community at large.

In December, the ISD board voted to accept a specialized committee’s recommendation to change the ISD’s name due to its association with Lewis Cass, a former territorial governor of Michigan. Cass ran for president in 1848 and served as secretary of war under then-President Andrew Jackson. The board then gave itself until January to settle on a new name for the district.

The idea of potentially changing Lewis Cass ISD’s name has been on the board’s agenda since July 2020. In late June, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer removed Lewis Cass’ name from a state office building due to evidence of him being a slave owner, supporting states’ right to choose whether or not to outlaw slavery and implementing policies under President Jackson that relocated and harmed Native Americans. In light of those events, in September, the ISD board formed a specialized committee to determine whether a name change for the district was warranted.

“This decision is based on a majority consensus of Lewis Cass’ role in the policy on the removal of Native Americans from their land and a unanimous consensus of his political position for southern states to continue with owning slaves,” read a letter of recommendation from the committee in support of the name change. “We do not intend to rewrite or change the significance of Lewis Cass in Michigan history. Rather this recommendation is meant to acknowledge the importance of the Native American and African American community in Cass County.  Given the ISD’s role of providing educational services to all the children in Cass County, regardless of race, this change aligns with the ISD’s mission.”

Wednesday, Superintendent Brent Holcomb said he was happy to have finally settled on Heritage Southwest — a name he and the board feel better reflects the demographics and geography of Cass County.

“Every person has history, and our heritage is what is important,” he said. “What we really stuck on is the rural nature of Cass County and how we are diverse, more diverse than a lot of rural communities. We have significant African American and Native American populations. We also have a significant Hispanic population, as well as [residents of] European/Caucasian descent. I think ‘heritage’ really brings all of that together.”

“We thought it sounded pretty good, and it’s easy to say and easy to remember,” added board member Skip Dyes. “Rather than focus one group, we decided heritage would cover everyone in the county.”

Now, the name change will be submitted to the state, where it must be approved by the Michigan Department of Education. Holcomb estimated it could take one to two months before the name is approved and official.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Berrien County launching survey to investigate broadband connectivity

Cass County

Cass County Fair announces 2021 book cover contest

Brandywine Education

SMC announces fall honor rolls

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union to award 23 high school seniors with $1,000 scholarship

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to become Heritage Southwest ISD

Cass County

Cass County Meals on Wheels workers save client from natural gas leak

News

Niles Township Board discusses e-bikes, public works equipment

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 540,115 cases, 13,865 deaths

Cassopolis

LEE celebrates MLK Day with virtual event

Cass County

Cass County Probate Court urges public to prepare for vaccination of incapacitated family members

Buchanan

Southwest Michigan wineries adapt to continued mandates

Brandywine Education

MEC accepting scholarship applications

Cass County

Bonine House to honor COVID-19 victims with light ceremony

Business

Organizers call Hunter Ice ‘non-festival’ a success

Berrien County

Short notice of MDHHS orders creates hurdle for southwest Michigan restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

LMC awards inaugural Spirit of MLK Spotlight honors

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 13-17

Berrien County

Now is the Time” Martin Luther King Jr. celebration week begins at LMC

Dowagiac

SMC trustees give president positive first performance review

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 7-13

Berrien County

Blossomtime extends pageant season

Berrien County

Niles restaurant receives community support for refusing to close indoor dining

Cass County

Teen dead following US-12 crash