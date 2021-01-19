Roberta Bailey, of Buchanan

July 15, 1931 — Jan. 18, 2021

Roberta “Bobby” Jo Bailey, 89, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Niles.

She was born on July 15, 1931, to the late James and Opal Stowers in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Roberta is survived by her daughters, Betty (Bob) Burks, Karen (David) Dohn, Laurie Bailey; brother, John (Shirley) Stowers; sister, Carole Harrison; brother-in-law, Fred (Barb) Bailey; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Opal; husband, Clarence “Ted”; daughter, Jackie Swisher; sister, Mary Ann Jordon; and two grandchildren.

There will be no service for Roberta. Her wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.