January 19, 2021

Olivia Miles has enrolled early at Notre Dame and will be eligible to play for the Fighting Irish on Jan. 31. (Photo courtesy Notre Dame)

Olivia Miles Enrolls Early to Notre Dame

By Submitted

Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The Notre Dame women’s basketball has won four of its last five and continue to add to that momentum by announcing that signee Olivia Miles has enrolled early and will be eligible to practice with the team and compete after a week of quarantining/entering COVID protocols.

Therefore, Miles can start practicing as soon as Monday, Jan. 25, with her first game potentially being Jan. 31 at Syracuse.

“I am thrilled to welcome Olivia to campus for early enrollment! To have this experience to join our team and get acclimated to college is invaluable. She is ready to work and I’m blessed to have her now,” said Notre Dame Head Coach Niele Ivey.

Miles made up one-half of Coach Ivey’s top-five nationally ranked recruiting class that also featured guard Sonia Citron. Miles was ranked the No. 8 prospect overall by ESPN and the No. 2 point guard.

Hailing from Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Miles attended Blair Academy, where she compiled a 69-19 prep record and led her high school to a 2020 Prep A State Championship. Last season, Miles averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists. In fact, just last week, the Atlanta Tipoff Club recognized Miles on their top-25 list for best high school girls basketball players in the country.

Miles also brings Team USA experience to South Bend, for both she and Citron won gold with the U16 squad in Chile back in 2019.

 

