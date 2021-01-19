January 19, 2021

MEC accepting scholarship applications

By Submitted

Published 9:40 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy and Communications is now accepting applications for its 2021 scholarship program.

High school seniors whose families receive monthly service from MEC at their primary residence are invited to apply for one of the four $1,000 college scholarships. Scholarship applications must be submitted by March 15, and awards will be announced in April.

Selection for the scholarship is based on academic performance, extra-curricular activities, community involvement and/or employment, and honors and awards. A minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a four-point scale is required and an official transcript must be submitted for final approval. Every applicant must also submit a short video essay. For more information or to submit an application, visit TeamMidwest.com/scholarship.

