Darwin ‘Bud’ Miller, of Mishawaka
Darwin “Bud” Miller, 91, of Mishawaka and previously of Niles, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Bud has been cremated and will be honored by his family at his favorite fishing spot on Diamond Lake. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Samuel Gonzales, of Benton Harbor
Samuel Gonzales, 17, of Benton Harbor, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Arrangements are being made by Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, of... read more