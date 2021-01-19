COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 540,115 cases, 13,865 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Cass County reported 3,265 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Van Buren County reported 4,318 cases and 80 deaths.
Berrien County reported 9,627 COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths. Berrien County has reported 8,085 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 540,115 COVID-19 cases and 13,865 related deaths.
