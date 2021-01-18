January 18, 2021

Niles Police Log: Jan. 7-13

By Submitted

Published 9:33 am Monday, January 18, 2021

Jan. 7

1:31 a.m. – 900 block Michigan, suspicious situation

5:02 a.m. – Silverbrook/E. Main, traffic stop

6:01 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, noise

9:53 a.m. – 1300 block N. Eighth, trespassing

10:58 a.m. – 1200 block Topinabee, civil dispute

11:32 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, suspicious vehicle

11:57 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

11:58 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance

1 p.m. – 1500 block Inner, public peace/harassment

1:16 p.m. – Clay/Woodruff, traffic stop

1:44 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

1:45 p.m. – 300 block N. Lincoln, suspicious situation

2:46 p.m. – 1300 block Sycamore, property destruction accident

2:58 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop

3:18 p.m. – 200 block Cass, assault and battery

3:25 p.m. – Fort/S. 11th, property destruction accident

3:33 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, threat

3:36 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, property destruction accident

3:50 p.m. – 900 block N. Front, malicious destruction of property

4:33 p.m. – Terminal/Lake, traffic stop

4:37 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

6:06 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, traffic stop

6:43 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, harassment

6:59 p.m. – 600 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

7:02 p.m. – 400 block S. State, trespass

7:41 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Earl, suspicious person

10:27 p.m. – Oak/S.14th, traffic stop

10:42 p.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop

10:42 p.m. – N.Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

11:04 p.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop

11:26 p.m. – E. Main/N. 10th, traffic stop

11:30 p.m. – N. 10th/Ferry, traffic stop

11:45 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, noise

 

Jan. 8

3:05 a.m. – N. 13th/Howard, traffic

5:59 a.m. – 700 block Hickory, suspicious situation

7:47 a.m. – 400 block N. Second, alarm-bank/business hold up

9:06 a.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

11:32 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance

1:21 p.m. – 1000 block Ferry, VIN inspection

1:59 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

2:55 p.m. – S.11th/Superior, traffic stop

3:32 p.m. – 1700 block Terminal, fire-structure

4:31 p.m. – 1000 block Broadway, breaking and entering

5:02 p.m. – 1100 block N. Front, civil dispute

5:42 p.m. – 400 block N. State, obstruction of justice/warrant

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7 p.m. – 1500 block Inner,noise

7:05 p.m. – 400 block N. State, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:08 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:15 p.m. – 800 block N. 14th, traffic

11:05 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, obstruction of justice/warrant

 

Jan. 9

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:12 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:32 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:42 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, civil dispute

10:06 a.m. – S. Fifth/Huron, larceny

12:01 p.m. – 1100 block N. Front, civil dispute

12:05 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, assault and battery

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

4:41 p.m. – 300 block S. St. Joseph, larceny

5:12 p.m. – 1300 block Oak, larceny

5:34 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:27 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, alarm-burglary/others

7:35 p.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop

7:41 p.m. – S. Third/Bond, traffic stop

8:39 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, disturbance

9:43 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop

10:19 p.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute

10:50 p.m. – 1100 block Howard, malicious destruction of property

11:36 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, noise

 

Jan. 10

12:11 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

1:36 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, traffic stop

4 a.m. – 300 N. Second, traffic

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

11:01 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

12:01 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, meals

1:53 p.m. – 500 block Oak, larceny

2:31 p.m. – 1600 block Cherry, disturbance

5:11 p.m. -1700 block Broadway, fraud

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:33 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, disturbance

6:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop

7:47 p.m.  – 400 block E. Main, larceny

9:02 p.m. – Lake/N. 10th, traffic stop

9:35 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

9:47 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, disturbance

9:55 p.m. – Sycamore/N. Ninth, traffic stop

10:05 p.m. – 1400 block E. Main,traffic

 

Jan. 11

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

6:54 a.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop

7:47 a.m. – Grant/Parkway, traffic stop

8:36 a.m. – Innre/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:02 a.m. – Lake/N. 14th, traffic stop

9:49 a.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, property destruction accident

11:44 a.m. -Terminal/Renaissance, larceny

12:21 a.m. – N. 16th/Sheffield, traffic stop

1:07 p.m. – Lake/Terminal, property destruction accident

5:36 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, be on lookout Niles

7:04 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

9:12 p.m. – 900 Michigan, stalking

10:14 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, obstruction of justice/warrant

 

Jan. 12

8:01 a.m. – Lake/N. 15th, traffic stop

8:36 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, abandoned vehicle

9:03 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, disturbance

9:54 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance

10:37 a.m. – Sycamore/N. Fifth, personal injury accident

10:38 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, personal injury accident

11:04 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, public peace/harassment

1:20 p.m. – 800 block N. 17th, suspicious person

2:16 p.m. – N. 14th/Wayne, traffic stop

2:34 p.m. – Woodruff/Nieb, traffic stop

3:01 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, assault and battery

3:05 p.m. – 200 block N. 13th, gun shots

3:46 p.m. – 700 block Cass, assault and battery

4:09 p.m. – S. Third/Fort, traffic stop

4:27p.m. – S. Third/Silverbrook, traffic stop

5:01 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Chicago, traffic stop

5:32 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/N. Phillip, traffic stop

5:56 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, obstruction of justice/warrant

7 p.m. – N. 14th/Regent, fireworks

7:36 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, obstruction of justice/warrant

8:12 p.m. – Grant/Market, traffic stop

9:02 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

10:30 p.m. – Taft/S. 16th, traffic stop

10:47 p.m. – N. Fifth/Poplar, traffic stop

11:02 p.m. – N. 12th/Lake, traffic stop

11:03 p.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop

11:08 p.m. – Burns/N. Fifth, traffic stop

11:19 p.m. – N. Ninth/Sycamore, traffic stop

11:48 p.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, traffic stop

 

Jan. 13

12:06 a.m.- Oak/S. 14th, traffic stop

12:18 a.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

12:59 a.m. – 900 block S.11th, traffic stop

1:21 a.m. – N. Seventh/Cass, traffic stop

2:15 a.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:55 a.m. – S.11th/Fort, traffic stop

9:57 a.m. – 1000 block Pine, animal

10:55 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, property destruction accident

11:59 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

12:12 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, malicious destruction of property

12:46 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, assault and battery

2:20 p.m. – 500 block N. Fifth, threat

2:32 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

3:13 p.m. – 700 block Vann, civil dispute

5:42 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, assault and battery

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:30 p.m. – 100 block E. Main, public peace/harassment

7:58 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, larceny

10:12 p.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, traffic stop

10:16 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop

10:22 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop

10:46 p.m. – N. 14th/Cedar, obstruction of justice/warrant

