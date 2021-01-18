Niles Police Log: Jan. 7-13
Jan. 7
1:31 a.m. – 900 block Michigan, suspicious situation
5:02 a.m. – Silverbrook/E. Main, traffic stop
6:01 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, noise
9:53 a.m. – 1300 block N. Eighth, trespassing
10:58 a.m. – 1200 block Topinabee, civil dispute
11:32 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, suspicious vehicle
11:57 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
11:58 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance
1 p.m. – 1500 block Inner, public peace/harassment
1:16 p.m. – Clay/Woodruff, traffic stop
1:44 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
1:45 p.m. – 300 block N. Lincoln, suspicious situation
2:46 p.m. – 1300 block Sycamore, property destruction accident
2:58 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop
3:18 p.m. – 200 block Cass, assault and battery
3:25 p.m. – Fort/S. 11th, property destruction accident
3:33 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, threat
3:36 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, property destruction accident
3:50 p.m. – 900 block N. Front, malicious destruction of property
4:33 p.m. – Terminal/Lake, traffic stop
4:37 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
6:06 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, traffic stop
6:43 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, harassment
6:59 p.m. – 600 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
7:02 p.m. – 400 block S. State, trespass
7:41 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Earl, suspicious person
10:27 p.m. – Oak/S.14th, traffic stop
10:42 p.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop
10:42 p.m. – N.Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
11:04 p.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop
11:26 p.m. – E. Main/N. 10th, traffic stop
11:30 p.m. – N. 10th/Ferry, traffic stop
11:45 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, noise
Jan. 8
3:05 a.m. – N. 13th/Howard, traffic
5:59 a.m. – 700 block Hickory, suspicious situation
7:47 a.m. – 400 block N. Second, alarm-bank/business hold up
9:06 a.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
11:32 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance
1:21 p.m. – 1000 block Ferry, VIN inspection
1:59 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop
2:55 p.m. – S.11th/Superior, traffic stop
3:32 p.m. – 1700 block Terminal, fire-structure
4:31 p.m. – 1000 block Broadway, breaking and entering
5:02 p.m. – 1100 block N. Front, civil dispute
5:42 p.m. – 400 block N. State, obstruction of justice/warrant
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7 p.m. – 1500 block Inner,noise
7:05 p.m. – 400 block N. State, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:08 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:15 p.m. – 800 block N. 14th, traffic
11:05 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, obstruction of justice/warrant
Jan. 9
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:12 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:32 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:42 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, civil dispute
10:06 a.m. – S. Fifth/Huron, larceny
12:01 p.m. – 1100 block N. Front, civil dispute
12:05 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, assault and battery
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
4:41 p.m. – 300 block S. St. Joseph, larceny
5:12 p.m. – 1300 block Oak, larceny
5:34 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:27 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, alarm-burglary/others
7:35 p.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop
7:41 p.m. – S. Third/Bond, traffic stop
8:39 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, disturbance
9:43 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop
10:19 p.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute
10:50 p.m. – 1100 block Howard, malicious destruction of property
11:36 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, noise
Jan. 10
12:11 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
1:36 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, traffic stop
4 a.m. – 300 N. Second, traffic
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
11:01 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
12:01 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, meals
1:53 p.m. – 500 block Oak, larceny
2:31 p.m. – 1600 block Cherry, disturbance
5:11 p.m. -1700 block Broadway, fraud
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:33 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, disturbance
6:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop
7:47 p.m. – 400 block E. Main, larceny
9:02 p.m. – Lake/N. 10th, traffic stop
9:35 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
9:47 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, disturbance
9:55 p.m. – Sycamore/N. Ninth, traffic stop
10:05 p.m. – 1400 block E. Main,traffic
Jan. 11
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
6:54 a.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop
7:47 a.m. – Grant/Parkway, traffic stop
8:36 a.m. – Innre/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:02 a.m. – Lake/N. 14th, traffic stop
9:49 a.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, property destruction accident
11:44 a.m. -Terminal/Renaissance, larceny
12:21 a.m. – N. 16th/Sheffield, traffic stop
1:07 p.m. – Lake/Terminal, property destruction accident
5:36 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, be on lookout Niles
7:04 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
9:12 p.m. – 900 Michigan, stalking
10:14 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, obstruction of justice/warrant
Jan. 12
8:01 a.m. – Lake/N. 15th, traffic stop
8:36 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, abandoned vehicle
9:03 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, disturbance
9:54 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance
10:37 a.m. – Sycamore/N. Fifth, personal injury accident
10:38 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, personal injury accident
11:04 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, public peace/harassment
1:20 p.m. – 800 block N. 17th, suspicious person
2:16 p.m. – N. 14th/Wayne, traffic stop
2:34 p.m. – Woodruff/Nieb, traffic stop
3:01 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, assault and battery
3:05 p.m. – 200 block N. 13th, gun shots
3:46 p.m. – 700 block Cass, assault and battery
4:09 p.m. – S. Third/Fort, traffic stop
4:27p.m. – S. Third/Silverbrook, traffic stop
5:01 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Chicago, traffic stop
5:32 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/N. Phillip, traffic stop
5:56 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, obstruction of justice/warrant
7 p.m. – N. 14th/Regent, fireworks
7:36 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, obstruction of justice/warrant
8:12 p.m. – Grant/Market, traffic stop
9:02 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
10:30 p.m. – Taft/S. 16th, traffic stop
10:47 p.m. – N. Fifth/Poplar, traffic stop
11:02 p.m. – N. 12th/Lake, traffic stop
11:03 p.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop
11:08 p.m. – Burns/N. Fifth, traffic stop
11:19 p.m. – N. Ninth/Sycamore, traffic stop
11:48 p.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, traffic stop
Jan. 13
12:06 a.m.- Oak/S. 14th, traffic stop
12:18 a.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
12:59 a.m. – 900 block S.11th, traffic stop
1:21 a.m. – N. Seventh/Cass, traffic stop
2:15 a.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
3:55 a.m. – S.11th/Fort, traffic stop
9:57 a.m. – 1000 block Pine, animal
10:55 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, property destruction accident
11:59 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
12:12 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, malicious destruction of property
12:46 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, assault and battery
2:20 p.m. – 500 block N. Fifth, threat
2:32 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
3:13 p.m. – 700 block Vann, civil dispute
5:42 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, assault and battery
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:30 p.m. – 100 block E. Main, public peace/harassment
7:58 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, larceny
10:12 p.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, traffic stop
10:16 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop
10:22 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop
10:46 p.m. – N. 14th/Cedar, obstruction of justice/warrant
