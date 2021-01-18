January 18, 2021

Kent E. Malmstrom, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 5:21 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

Feb. 19, 1957 — Jan. 14, 2021

Kent E. Malmstrom, 63, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Lakeland Community Hospital in Niles.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1957, in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Robert W. and Patricia L. (Holland) Malmstrom.

Kent was a graduate of Brandywine High School and Walsh College, Troy, Michigan with a degree in finance. Kent was an avid reader and could often be seen at the Niles Public Library. He was a gifted writer and musician, with a deep love and knowledge of a variety of music.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Craig Malmstrom.

Kent is survived by his two sisters, Valerie Dale, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Carla (Leonard) Benkosky, of Madison, Alabama, as well as a niece, Meredith (Thomas) Bezak, of Bloomfield Hills.

In keeping with Kent’s wishes, he will be laid to rest at a private service with Full Military Honors at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kent’s memory to the Niles District Library, 602 E. Main Street, Niles, MI 49120.

Memories of Kent may be left for his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

