January 18, 2021

Blossomtime extends pageant season

By Submitted

Published 8:55 am Monday, January 18, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The Blossomtime Festival Board of Directors recently announced the kickoff of its 2021 community pageants.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has decided to extend its 2021 pageant season, giving each community more time to plan their pageant in order to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In a typical year, the standard Blossomtime pageant season runs from Oct. 1 through Jan. 30, but with most facilities closed and following CDC guidelines, Blossomtime is hoping that extending the pageant season will allow communities more opportunities. This year, Blossomtime will extend its community pageants from January to May 2021.

“Safety for the youth of our communities and of our volunteers is our biggest concern going into 2021,” said Anna Abdelnour, president of the Blossomtime Festival. “Although 2021 will still look different from years past, we are confident that the Blossomtime experience will be memorable. We are getting excited as we hear from the communities about their creative plans for the upcoming pageant season.”

Anyone interested in participating in their community pageant should contact the community chairperson. For more information or for contact information regarding a community’s chairperson, email the Blossomtime office at offic@blossomtimefestival.org.

