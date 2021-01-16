January 17, 2021

GALLERY: Division 2 state football semifinals

By Kelly Sweeney

Published 7:23 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — A pair of second-half touchdowns led visiting Cadillac to a 28-26 upset of No. 1-ranked Edwardsburg at Leo Hoffman Field Saturday afternoon.

The Eddies led 14-12 at halftime, but consecutive touchdowns allowed the Vikings to take a 28-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Edwardsburg rallied with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to make it 28-26 with less than a minute to play. The Eddies (9-1) were unable to tie the game on the 2-point conversion. Cadillac recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Vikings, who were playing in the semifinals for the first time in school history, will face Detroit Country Day in the Division 2 title game at Detroit’s Ford Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

