January 15, 2021

Edwardsburg Public Schools accepting nominations for 2021-2022 Hall of Fame

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:45 am Friday, January 15, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public School is encouraging the community to nominate alumni and current and former staff members to be honored by the district.

The EPS Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for the 2021-2022 school year. Newly elected members to the Hall of Fame will be announced at the Homecoming football game, and inductions will be hosted in April 2022. Those inducted into the Hall of Fame will be recognized during an annual ceremony and have their photo displayed within the district.

The Hall of Fame honor can be bestowed upon any person, living or deceased, who falls into any of the following categories:

  • Student Activities Award — This award is meant for an EPS graduate who performed with excellence in academics and/or co-curricular activities and has been out of school for at least 10 years.
  • Former Staff Member Award — This award is meant for a nominee who has left employment with EPS for at least two years and who has distinguished themselves by demonstrating exceptional leadership, character and achievement.
  • Lifetime Award — This award is meant for EPS alumni who have been out of school for at least 40 years and whose lives have demonstrated character and distinction, reflecting honorably upon the district and its heritage.
  • Special Award — This award is meant for alumni, faculty, staff or friends of EPS whose actions and/or achievements may not be categorized in any of the above categories but deserve such recognition and honor. These awards may be made for humanitarian actions, special contributions or other causes as determined by the nominating committee and approved by the selection committee.

The EPS Hall of Fame was established in 2007-2008 and has seen dozens of EPS alumni, faculty and volunteers inducted since that time.

“We thought it would be nice to honor some of our alumni after they have gone through the system,” said EPS School Board President Birdella Holdread. “You don’t have to be living in Edwardsburg at the time of the award. You just have to have somebody nominate you.”

A past inductee into the EPS Hall of Fame herself, Holdread believes the distinction is a high honor and said she would encourage community members to nominate those they think deserve recognition.

“I would really like people to nominate someone they believe has done well after graduating from Edwardsburg and still have been a great ambassador for the Edwardsburg Public Schools,” she said.

The application deadline is March 31, with the selection at a later date. Applications are available by contacting Cheryl Steele at (269) 663-1053 or on the district website at edwardsburgpublicschools.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Community partners come together for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Cassopolis

Dr. T.K. Lawless International Dark Sky Park releases 2021 stargazing schedule

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools accepting nominations for 2021-2022 Hall of Fame

Business

Riverfront accommodations coming to downtown Niles

Berrien County

Family, friends of victim respond to release of convicted murderer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County 4-H encourages seniors to apply for scholarship

Berrien County

New virus strain, vaccines take center stage of Berrien County Health Department update

Business

Small Shops to debut at The Grand LV this weekend

Brandywine Education

Haunted house to donate scholarships to area seniors

Education

One-third of Virtual Vikings to return to classrooms second semester

Dowagiac

Brent Brewer appointed to DUS school board

Business

Niles yoga instructor offering outdoor winter session Sunday

Berrien County

Fitness organizations gear up for reopening of indoor activities

Dowagiac

SMC mourns former college president

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 528,306 cases, 13,533 deaths

Breaking News

Niles man convicted of murdering girlfriend will be released from prison Thursday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac murderer held without bond

Business

Ice carvers begin work in downtown Niles

Berrien County

New MDHHS epidemic order allows indoor group exercise, non-contact sports

Berrien County

‘Heart of Cook’ now offering 2021 grants

Cass County

MEC lobbies to remain closed through Feb. 12

Berrien County

LMC Board of Trustees announce new officers for 2021

Business

New Dowagiac store feels embraced by community