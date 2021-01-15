Edwardsburg Public Schools accepting nominations for 2021-2022 Hall of Fame

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public School is encouraging the community to nominate alumni and current and former staff members to be honored by the district.

The EPS Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for the 2021-2022 school year. Newly elected members to the Hall of Fame will be announced at the Homecoming football game, and inductions will be hosted in April 2022. Those inducted into the Hall of Fame will be recognized during an annual ceremony and have their photo displayed within the district.

The Hall of Fame honor can be bestowed upon any person, living or deceased, who falls into any of the following categories:

Student Activities Award — This award is meant for an EPS graduate who performed with excellence in academics and/or co-curricular activities and has been out of school for at least 10 years.

Former Staff Member Award — This award is meant for a nominee who has left employment with EPS for at least two years and who has distinguished themselves by demonstrating exceptional leadership, character and achievement.

Lifetime Award — This award is meant for EPS alumni who have been out of school for at least 40 years and whose lives have demonstrated character and distinction, reflecting honorably upon the district and its heritage.

Special Award — This award is meant for alumni, faculty, staff or friends of EPS whose actions and/or achievements may not be categorized in any of the above categories but deserve such recognition and honor. These awards may be made for humanitarian actions, special contributions or other causes as determined by the nominating committee and approved by the selection committee.

The EPS Hall of Fame was established in 2007-2008 and has seen dozens of EPS alumni, faculty and volunteers inducted since that time.

“We thought it would be nice to honor some of our alumni after they have gone through the system,” said EPS School Board President Birdella Holdread. “You don’t have to be living in Edwardsburg at the time of the award. You just have to have somebody nominate you.”

A past inductee into the EPS Hall of Fame herself, Holdread believes the distinction is a high honor and said she would encourage community members to nominate those they think deserve recognition.

“I would really like people to nominate someone they believe has done well after graduating from Edwardsburg and still have been a great ambassador for the Edwardsburg Public Schools,” she said.

The application deadline is March 31, with the selection at a later date. Applications are available by contacting Cheryl Steele at (269) 663-1053 or on the district website at edwardsburgpublicschools.org.