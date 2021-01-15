COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 533,602 cases, 13,701 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Friday, Cass County reported 3,224 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Van Buren County reported 4,257 cases and 80 deaths.
Berrien County reported 9,473 COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths. Berrien County has reported 7,811 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 533,602 COVID-19 cases and 13,701 related deaths.
