Niles yoga instructor offering outdoor winter session Sunday

NILES — Cold yoga and specific breathing techniques that have been taught by “The Iceman” Wim Hof will be coming to The NODE on Sunday morning.

Meghan Engledow, owner of Wrapped in Light, LLC and yoga instructor, will be leading an outdoor yoga session at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The NODE, or Niles Outdoor Dining Experience, at the corner of E. Main and N. Second streets provides the outdoor venue for the cold weather experience.

Engledow said it was not planned to be a part of the Hunter Ice Festival weekend, but she is happy the two events are crossing over.

“It was on a whim, and it worked out,” Engledow said of the planning process. “It’s a way if people want to watch, to see my style of teaching, and will get the community together in a way they can safely distance as best they can.”

After Wednesday’s update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to the pandemic order, Engledow will be able to begin hosting yoga classes indoors again Saturday.

Even though she will soon be moving back inside, Engledow hopes the outdoor session will allow more people to experience yoga in a unique way.

She will be bringing with her the music she uses during the class and experience a class in the unique setting of the January weather, near the firepit at The NODE.

“Even if they don’t want to do the yoga, they can still try the breathing,” Engledow said.

The Wim Hof breathing technique will be taught by Luke Andresen, of The Collective in Benton Harbor.

“He’s a veteran, which I think gives people more of a masculine insight to yoga,” Engledow said.

“More of the mental, PTSD aspect. They do a lot of that training [at The Collective]. They do a lot of breathing techniques for different things.”

Hof is known as “The Iceman,” and is famous for setting Guinness World Records for feats such as swimming distances under ice while holding his breath, and running a half marathon barefoot on ice and snow.

“I’m encouraging people to wear layers that they can take off or put on,” Engledow said.

As far as footwear, Engledow said it’s “yogis choice” whether they would like to practice with their winter boots on or barefoot outside. Students are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats.

After the session, Engledow hopes students will hang out at The NODE to enjoy beverages and food from the businesses downtown.

“We’re grateful to have [The NODE]. A lot of communities don’t have that,” she said.

The cost for the event will be $10. Customers can pay in cash or through Wrapped in Light, LLC’s Paypal account.

Masks are required, and spaces are limited for the class. Engledow said sign up for the class is available on Wrapped In Light, LLC’s Facebook page, in a Schedulicity link. All ages, including children, are welcome.