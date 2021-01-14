LMC basketball seasons canceled, volleyball will continue 

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has canceled the 2021 seasons for both men’s and women’s basketball due to COVID-19.

Volleyball is scheduled to continue as planned.

The decision follows the new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order released Wednesday, which extends the previous ban on non-professional contact sports through Sunday, Jan. 31. The same order allows non-contact sports, including volleyball, to begin practices on Jan. 16.

“We know this isn’t the news our student-athletes and our fans were hoping to hear, and we share that disappointment,” said LMC Athletic Director Melissa Grau. “Looking at a further shortened season, and continued safety concerns, we had to decide what was best for our student-athletes going forward.”

Grau said that LMC will honor all basketball scholarships for student-athletes whose seasons were canceled. Spring semester classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 19. Student-athletes will be required to maintain academic performance standards. Student-athletes whose seasons were canceled will be eligible to play an additional year if they choose to do so.

Lake Michigan College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association and the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.