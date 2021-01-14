Hilary F. Kendis (Franklin), beloved wife of Robert D. Kendis; dear sister of Todd (Sherese) Franklin and Mason (David Stern) Franklin; cherished aunt of Max and Rebecca.

Hilary was employed in various areas of senior management specializing in human resources, working for companies such as Ford Motor Company, Merck and Ernest and Young. Hilary was an accomplished pianist and artist. A graduate of the University of Michigan who also enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband Bob. She peacefully passed away after a long illness. Private family services were held. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association/Cleveland Chapter.