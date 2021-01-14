David C. Briegel, of Dowagiac

Nov. 26, 1935 — Jan. 13, 2021

David C. Briegel, 85, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at The Timbers of Cass County.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Rev. Chris Momany officiating. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required for both the visitation and service. Memorial donations in David's name may be made to Southwestern Michigan College, First United Methodist Church in Dowagiac or The Salvation Army in Niles.

David was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Holland Michigan to Charles and Laura (Bierman) Briegel. He graduated from Ottawa High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University, and of course, was a huge Spartan Fan. On Dec. 23, 1962, he married the former Camille Solvie in Grand Rapids. David’s family moved to southwest Michigan in 1967 when he gained employment with Southwestern Michigan College, beginning as the business manager, promoted to vice-president for business, and in 1981 was appointed as president, where he served until his retirement on July 1, 1998. He continued to serve part-time in special projects until summer 2013.

David was a member of First United Methodist Church in Dowagiac. In his free time, he enjoyed swimming, golf, pickle ball, skiing, spending time with his grandchildren and at their summer home on Lake Michigan, and many winters in Hilton Head, SC. David also enjoyed running-having run many 5K and10K races, the 25K Riverbank Run, and a marathon in Hawaii.

David is survived by his wife, Camille; his daughter, Carrie (Edward) Thomas, of Nunica, anMichig; two grandchildren, Chloe and Ike Thomas; and his sister, Edith Swart, of Spring Lake, Michigan. He was preceded by his son, Steven, on March 1, 1990, and by his parents.