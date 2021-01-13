January 13, 2021

Shirley Ann Sigfrids, of Bridgman

By Submitted

Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

May 23, 1939 — Jan. 10, 2021

Shirley Ann Sigfrids, 81, of Bridgman, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away Jan. 10, 2021, at Westwoods of Bridgman.

Shirley was born on May 23, 1939, to the late Robert F. & Mary Louise (Alexis) Antisdel in Niles.

On Sept. 30, 1956, Shirley married the love of her life, William W. Sigfrids. They were blessed to share 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.

While they were married, she came to know the Lord. She cared for her family and was a homemaker for most of their lives. She enjoyed crafting and making floral arrangements for craft shows, the church altar guild, or simply to give to others. When Shirley wasn’t working in the yard or on various projects with Bill, she liked to simply go for a ride, visit family and participate in Pokagon Elder’s trips. She was also always eager to have a good game of rummy or a round of bingo to pass time. However, Shirley particularly treasured the many blessings of being a grandparent. She was active in their lives to not only be present with them but share time with them making memories and cheering them on.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Bill Sigfrids; her siblings, Jacklyn Genereaux, Mary Maddox, James Manning, and Robert E. Antisdel.

Shirley is survived by her loving children, Scott Sigfrids, of Bridgman; her daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Cole, of Sawyer; her grandchildren, Jessica Hargett, Seth Hargett, and Jason Merrill. Shirley is also survived by her siblings, Richard Antisdel, of Dowagiac, Martha McConnell, of Dowagiac, Sue (Brian) Andrews, of Mishawaka, and Kenneth Antisdel, also of Dowagiac, and many extended family members.

A private funeral service was held at Brown Funeral Home in Niles to celebrate her return to her Lord and Savior. Shirley was laid to rest with her husband William at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation have been asked to consider: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3713 Naomi Road, Sodus, MI 49126; The Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006; or The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to West Woods of Bridgman in Bridgman.

Condolences can be left for Shirley’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.

