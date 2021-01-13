Patricia Arkauskas, of Bangor

Aug. 26, 1952 — Jan. 12, 2021

Patricia A. “Patti Ann” Arkauskas, 68, of Bangor, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac, with Pastor Jeremiah Johnson officiating.

Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, Dowagiac. Patti Ann was born on Aug. 26, 1952, to William & Joan (Hunsburger) Garrett in Dowagiac. She graduated from Dowagiac High School and then continued her education at Kalamazoo Valley Community College where she earned her associate’s degree as a dental hygienist. On June 20, 1970, Patti Ann married the love of her life, Joseph Arkauskas, in Dowagiac. For more than 30 years, Patti Ann worked as a dental hygienist in the South Haven and Bangor area before she retired. She loved traveling to Hawaii and was a proud member of Bangor Church of Christ where she volunteered for their We Care group. Most of all, her most cherished time was with her family. Patti Ann is survived by her children, Pamela (Johnny Pittman) Arkauskas of Bangor and Joseph (Charity) Arkauskas of Bangor; grandchildren, Lucy (Matt Seitz), Joseph and Maison; and numerous cousins. Patti Ann was preceded in death by her parents, William & Joan Garrett; husband, Joseph Arkauskas; and brother, John Garrett.