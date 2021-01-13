January 13, 2021

‘Heart of Cook’ now offering 2021 grants

By Submitted

Published 10:42 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Grant applications are again available for “The Heart of Cook” foundation fund.

“The Heart of Cook” is a grant program funded by Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant and administered by the Berrien Community Foundation to assist nonprofit programs in southwest Michigan and northwest Indiana (La Porte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties).

Human services, educational projects, environmental protection, and preservation projects and programs that support families are the focus areas for this grant program. The grant review committee, comprised of Cook Nuclear Plant employees, gives special consideration to projects that involve I&M employees. Organizations must have 501c3 tax exempt or equivalent status to qualify for funding.

“Last year was a particularly difficult one for so many organizations, particularly nonprofits,” said Joel Gebbie, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer. “We are extremely pleased to be able to offer assistance again in 2021 with our Heart of Cook Grants. Besides providing reliable, carbon-free power, this is another of the many ways we want to continue to be there for our community when they need us.”

John Mefford, a member of the employee advisory committee for The Heart of Cook, agreed. “It’s difficult for our committee because there are always so many more requests than we can accommodate, but we do our best to help as many organizations as we can. We’re looking forward to putting that same effort into this year’s applications,” he said.

Grant applications and guidelines may be obtained by visiting the Berrien Community Foundation’s website at berriencommunity.org/HOC. All grant applications must be submitted electronically through the Berrien Community Foundation’s website. The grant application due date is Feb. 10, with awards to be announced in May. Agencies that have received funding for three consecutive years will not be eligible to apply during this grant cycle.

For questions about applying, contact Susan Matheny atsusanmatheny@berriencommunity.org.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

‘Heart of Cook’ now offering 2021 grants

Cass County

MEC lobbies to remain closed through Feb. 12

Berrien County

LMC Board of Trustees announce new officers for 2021

Business

New Dowagiac store feels embraced by community

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports four new COVID-19 deaths

Cassopolis

Deubner named new Cassopolis school board president

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education elects new president

News

Niles City Council addresses riot at nation’s capitol

News

Semi-trailer truck, passenger vehicle involved in Niles crash

Dowagiac

Wayne Township, Road Commission reach street improvement agreement

Buchanan

Buchanan commission partners with Andrews University to consider redevelopment strategies

News

Niles City Council extends The NODE through April 12

Business

Niles roller rink chained, owner fined after violating MDHHS orders

Dowagiac

Cass County Council on Aging awarded grant from Pokagon Fund

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 523,618 cases, 13,401 deaths

Berrien County

Area residents receive probation in Berrien County Court Monday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 8-10

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H to host virtual canine science camp

News

State officials commend bar, restaurant owners for compliance with COVID-19 emergency health orders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac murder victim identified

Dowagiac

Pokagon water specialist meets with Rotary

Business

Staff react to Family Video closing

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 4-6

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced on drug charges in Cass County Court