January 14, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 528,306 cases, 13,533 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 9,368 COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Nearby Cass County reported 3,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,225 cases and 78 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 7,759 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 528,306 COVID-19 cases and 13,533 related deaths.

