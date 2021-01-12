January 12, 2021

Deubner named new Cassopolis school board president

By Scott Novak

Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — For the first time since 2013, the Cassopolis Board of Education will have a new president.

At its regular Monday night meeting, the board elected new officers. Deb Deubner was selected as its new president as she defeated long-time president Scott Ward, who was not at the meeting, by a vote of 4-2.

Amanda Smego was elected in as vice president, Teresa Dahlgren as secretary and Jesse Bement as treasurer. All three positions were unopposed.

“I hope that I don’t disappoint,” Deubner said. “I will do my best for everybody here and everybody in the school community. I love Cassopolis, and I love the school. Thank you for having confidence in me.”

The board approved a revised 2020-21 general fund budget unanimously.

Prior to approving, the board got some good news from Geri Vlasicak, business manager. She informed the board that the district is on track to be in better financial shape than when it approved the preliminary budget last June.

At that time, the district was looking at a loss of $428,570. Current numbers show the district saving $283,762, with an expected loss of $144.208.

Cassopolis’ fund balance will also be in better shape than expected at this point. In June, the district was expected to have its fund balance drop from $2,010,696 to $1,5,126. The new numbers show that figure would be $1,865,888.

The board also approved its extended learning plan, following a Brooke Brawley presentation, curriculum and grants coordinator.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports four new COVID-19 deaths

Cassopolis

Deubner named new Cassopolis school board president

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education elects new president

News

Niles City Council addresses riot at nation’s capitol

News

Semi-trailer truck, passenger vehicle involved in Niles crash

Dowagiac

Wayne Township, Road Commission reach street improvement agreement

Buchanan

Buchanan commission partners with Andrews University to consider redevelopment strategies

News

Niles City Council extends The NODE through April 12

Business

Niles roller rink chained, owner fined after violating MDHHS orders

Dowagiac

Cass County Council on Aging awarded grant from Pokagon Fund

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 523,618 cases, 13,401 deaths

Berrien County

Area residents receive probation in Berrien County Court Monday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 8-10

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H to host virtual canine science camp

News

State officials commend bar, restaurant owners for compliance with COVID-19 emergency health orders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac murder victim identified

Dowagiac

Pokagon water specialist meets with Rotary

Business

Staff react to Family Video closing

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 4-6

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced on drug charges in Cass County Court

Cass County

One person injured in pedestrian versus truck crash

Breaking News

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials provide update on vaccine availability

Cass County

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church