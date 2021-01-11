January 11, 2021

Edwardsburg coach Nikki Bush said her team faces a tough test Tuesday night in the state quarterfinals. (Leader file photo)

Tough test for Eddies in state quarterfinals

By Scott Novak

Published 6:26 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — As if the challenge of facing the two-time defending Division 2 state volleyball champion Grand Rapids Christian was not big enough, Edwardsburg will have to do that after not having played since November.

The Eddies (25-7) will take on No. 1-ranked Grand Rapids Christian (29-4) in the Division 2 state quarterfinals Tuesday at Three Rivers High School. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and the winner advances to the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek on Thursday for the semifinals.

Second-year head coach Nikki Bush knows that one week’s worth of practice will not make up for the time lost since Nov. 12 when Edwardsburg won its first regional championship since 1992 when it swept Battle Creek Harper Creek.

“Practice has been OK,” Bush said. “Obviously, one week won’t bring us back to where we were, but the girls have really worked hard. Unfortunately, we’ve had some setbacks, but we are ready to go.”

One of those setbacks was the loss of second-team all-state libero Brooklyn Broadway, who will miss the remainder of the season due to a non-COVID related issue. She will be replaced by Jersey Bays, who also filled in at that position when Broadway missed the opening six weeks of the season with a wrist injury sustained in a car accident.

Bays and all the defensive players will have to be at the top of their game against Grand Rapids Christians’ big bangers — Addie vandeWeider (six-foot outside hitter) and middle hitter 6-foot-3 middle hitter Evie Doezema.

VanderWeide enters the game with 540 kills and a kill percentage of 38.1, while Doezma has 308 kills and a kill percentage of 39.5.

“We are going to have to shut down their outsides,” Bush said. “Defense has been looking good this week.”

The Eddies will counter with their “big three” upfront — Paige Miller, Sophie Overmyer, both seniors, and junior Macey Laubach. All three have eclipsed the 200 kill mark, with Miller and Overmyer earning honorable mention all-state.

Another key for the Eddies will be veteran setter Emma Strefling, who earned was an honorable mention all-state selection.

Both teams have had to take part in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ pilot rapid testing program in order to continue the season. Bush said that went well.

“Testing has been our saving grace to keep our lineup full and not losing playing time to quarantine,” she said.

A limited number of fans will be allowed into the match. Those tickets are going to immediate family only. The game can be seen live on MHSAA.tv.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 523,618 cases, 13,401 deaths

Berrien County

Area residents receive probation in Berrien County Court Monday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 8-10

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H to host virtual canine science camp

News

State officials commend bar, restaurant owners for compliance with COVID-19 emergency health orders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac murder victim identified

Dowagiac

Pokagon water specialist meets with Rotary

Business

Staff react to Family Video closing

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 4-6

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced on drug charges in Cass County Court

Cass County

One person injured in pedestrian versus truck crash

Breaking News

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials provide update on vaccine availability

Cass County

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church

News

To avoid large crowds, ice sculptures to quietly arrive in downtown Niles

Cass County

Benton Harbor man with history of assaultive behavior sentenced to a year in Cass County Jail

Breaking News

Girlfriend, accomplice arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder

Cass County

Edwardsburg veteran sentenced to probation in Cass County mental health court

Cass County

Cass County welcomes new commissioners

News

Scuba diving tradition takes place in St. Joseph River

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control saved 96 percent of cats, dogs in 2020

Dowagiac

Patrick Hamilton to host Strong Beginnings preschool program

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan relaunches 21-day equity challenge

Breaking News

Police investigating murder at Dowagiac apartment complex