Niles Police Log: Jan. 4-6
Jan. 4
3:22 a.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
3:27 a.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop
3:54 a.m. – 200 block Cass, suspicious vehicle
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:35 a.m. – Broadway/N. 11th, traffic stop
8:06 a.m. – E. Main/N. Eighth, traffic stop
8:33 a.m. – 900 block Wayne, alarm-burglary/others
8:33 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, trespass
8:49 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, suspicious situation
9:01 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, larceny
12:02 p.m. – 200 block N. Second, malicious destruction of property
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:31 p.m. – 1600 block Maple, suspicious situation
1:41 p.m. – S. 11th/Superior, traffic stop
2:15 p.m. – 200 block Cass, larceny
3:05 p.m. – Wayne/N. Sixth, traffic stop
3:35 p.m. – Terminal/Lake, traffic stop
4:29 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, breaking and entering
5:31 p.m. – 600 block Platt, assault and battery
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:12 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, obstruction justice/warrant
7:36 p.m. – N. Ninth/Ferry, traffic stop
8:17 p.m. – N. Fifth/Dulin, obstruction of justice/warrant
8:51 p.m. – 600 block Woodruff, civil dispute
9:43 p.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, traffic stop
9:50 p.m. – E. Fifth/Cass, traffic stop
10:46 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
Jan. 5
1:53 a.m. – 900 block Plym, alarm-burglary/others
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
5:12 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-fire or CO
9:22 a.m. – 700 block Ferry, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:47 a.m. – 500 block Michigan, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
11:56 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, found property
1:26 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
1:43 p.m. – 1300 block Eagle, peace officer
2:34 p.m. – Grant/Parkway, traffic stop
2:34 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, threat
4:19 p.m. – N. Lincoln/Union, traffic stop
6:53 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance
6:58 p.m. – N. Second/E. Main, disturbance
7:31 p.m. – Howard/N. Sixth, suspicious person
7:55 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Brookfield, traffic stop
8:40 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, noise
9:02 p.m. – N. Fifth/Eagle, traffic stop
10:02 p.m. – 1300 block Fort, civil dispute
10:23 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
Jan. 6
1:12 a.m. – Ferry/N. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant
3:43 a.m. – 1600 block Huron, suspicious person
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
7:45 a.m. – Wayne/N. Second, traffic
8:25 a.m. – 600 block N. 12th, disturbance
9:23 a.m. – 200 block N. 13th, animal
10:38 a.m. – 900 block E. Main, abandoned vehicle
12:37 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, trespass
2:54 p.m. – Grant/N. St. Joseph, property destruction accident
3:04 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, larceny
3:29 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop
3:49 p.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, property destruction accident
4:26 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
4:54 p.m. – 400 block S. State, civil dispute
5:01 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, larceny
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:12 p.m. – 200 block Cass, suspicious situation
7:43 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, suspicious situation
7:59 p.m. – 1200 block Ferry, civil dispute
9:39 p.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, traffic stop
8:55 p.m. – S. Fourth/Maple, traffic stop
9:21 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop
9:26 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop
9:58 p.m. – 500 block S. Fifth, runaway
10:24 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, assault and battery
10:49 p.m. – 1400 block Marion, assault and battery
11:06 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop
