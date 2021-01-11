January 11, 2021

Niles Police Log: Jan. 4-6

By Submitted

Published 8:54 am Monday, January 11, 2021

Jan. 4

3:22 a.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:27 a.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop

3:54 a.m. – 200 block Cass, suspicious vehicle

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:35 a.m. – Broadway/N. 11th, traffic stop

8:06 a.m. – E. Main/N. Eighth, traffic stop

8:33 a.m. – 900 block Wayne, alarm-burglary/others

8:33 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, trespass

8:49 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, suspicious situation

9:01 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, larceny

12:02 p.m. – 200 block N. Second, malicious destruction of property

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:31 p.m. – 1600 block Maple, suspicious situation

1:41 p.m. – S. 11th/Superior, traffic stop

2:15 p.m. – 200 block Cass, larceny

3:05 p.m. – Wayne/N. Sixth, traffic stop

3:35 p.m. – Terminal/Lake, traffic stop

4:29 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, breaking and entering

5:31 p.m. – 600 block Platt, assault and battery

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:12 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, obstruction justice/warrant

7:36 p.m. – N. Ninth/Ferry, traffic stop

8:17 p.m. – N. Fifth/Dulin, obstruction of justice/warrant

8:51 p.m. – 600 block Woodruff, civil dispute

9:43 p.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, traffic stop

9:50 p.m. – E. Fifth/Cass, traffic stop

10:46 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

 

Jan. 5

1:53 a.m. – 900 block Plym, alarm-burglary/others

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

5:12 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-fire or CO

9:22 a.m. – 700 block Ferry, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:47 a.m. – 500 block Michigan, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

11:56 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, found property

1:26 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

1:43 p.m. – 1300 block Eagle, peace officer

2:34 p.m. – Grant/Parkway, traffic stop

2:34 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, threat

4:19 p.m. – N. Lincoln/Union, traffic stop

6:53 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance

6:58 p.m. – N. Second/E. Main, disturbance

7:31 p.m. – Howard/N. Sixth, suspicious person

7:55 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Brookfield, traffic stop

8:40 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, noise

9:02 p.m. – N. Fifth/Eagle, traffic stop

10:02 p.m. – 1300 block Fort, civil dispute

10:23 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

 

Jan. 6

1:12 a.m. – Ferry/N. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant

3:43 a.m. – 1600 block Huron, suspicious person

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7:45 a.m. – Wayne/N. Second, traffic

8:25 a.m. – 600 block N. 12th, disturbance

9:23 a.m. – 200 block N. 13th, animal

10:38 a.m. – 900 block E. Main, abandoned vehicle

12:37 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, trespass

2:54 p.m. – Grant/N. St. Joseph, property destruction accident

3:04 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, larceny

3:29 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop

3:49 p.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, property destruction accident

4:26 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

4:54 p.m. – 400 block S. State, civil dispute

5:01 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, larceny

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:12 p.m. – 200 block Cass, suspicious situation

7:43 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, suspicious situation

7:59 p.m. – 1200 block Ferry, civil dispute

9:39 p.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, traffic stop

8:55 p.m. – S. Fourth/Maple, traffic stop

9:21 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop

9:26 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

9:58 p.m. – 500 block S. Fifth, runaway

10:24 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, assault and battery

10:49 p.m. – 1400 block Marion, assault and battery

11:06 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop

