January 11, 2021

Michigan 4-H to host virtual canine science camp

By Submitted

Published 2:41 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY — Lovers of science and dogs can soon take part in a special camp hosted by Berrien County Michigan State University Extension.

Every Monday, from March 1 to 29, MSU Extension will be hosting the first ever Michigan 4-H Virtual Science Camp. Camp kits and T-shirts will be sent to each participant with all camp supplies, and the camp will meet on Zoom every Monday for an hour and a half to go over activities and learn all about canine science.

“This camp will cover everything from nutrition to careers, canine history to anatomy,” said 4-H program coordinator Kelly Stelter.

The program is open to all youth ages 11-19 as of Jan. 1, and it will meet March 1 to 29, 2021 via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost to 4-H members is $35 per youth and $45 for non-4-H members. This covers the cost of the camp box. Participants must pay in full by the registration deadline or registration will be canceled, and the spot will open up to another camper, as space is limited.

“Only 30 youth will be allowed to register for this opportunity, so make sure to register early,” Stelter said.

Registration is on a first come, first serve basis.  Registration will close on Feb. 10.  Register online at:  events.anr.msu.edu/MI4HVirtualCanineScienceCamp or by contacting the Berrien County MSU Extension Office at (269) 927-5674.  Registration opens on Jan. 10.

Berrien County 4-H scholarships are available to Berrien County 4-H members in the amount of $25 to go towards the cost of the registration.  Scholarships are limited on a reimbursement and first come, first serve until filled. Send email confirmation of registration to Kelly Stelter, 4-H program coordinator at grandtke@msu.edu or by faxing it to the Berrien County MSU Extension Office at (269) 944-4128 to receive reimbursement.  Scholarships are sponsored by the Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association, Inc. and the Berrien County 4-H Foundation, Inc.

