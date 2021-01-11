January 11, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democracy is under attack

By Submitted

Published 9:32 am Monday, January 11, 2021

Our democracy is under attack by Donald Trump and his corrupt enablers. Trump repeatedly claims (falsely) that the election was “stolen” from him by “massive fraud“ orchestrated by “the Democrats.” He tries to bully election officials and legislators in swing states to “decertify” the election results and thereby undermine the will of the voters. 

What Trump is trying to do is throw out millions of legal ballots submitted in the November election.  This would be the ultimate fraudulent election activity!  Free and open elections would no longer be one of the cornerstones of our governing system. 

Michael Flynn, Trump’s first National Security Advisor, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators, has proposed that the president declare “limited martial law,” designate the Nov. 3 election null and void, and rerun the election under the auspices of the U.S. Military. This is a direct assault on American democracy. 

More than 100 Congressional Republicans have signed on in support of a totally bogus lawsuit submitted by the Attorney General of Texas, who is currently under investigation by the FBI. This lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to throw out the election results in four swing states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Multiple judges, as well as investigations by the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, have found no evidence that the outcome of the election was in any way the result of fraudulent activities in the swing states won by President-Elect Joe Biden.   

Trump, Flynn, and other accomplices are being enabled by the silence of the majority of Republican Senators. These cowards know that Joe Biden is the lawfully elected next president, but they are so terrified of Trump’s base that they refuse to acknowledge that fact. Instead, they say nothing while our democracy is being undermined. 

We, the people, need to remember those who actively or passively supported Trump’s shameful behavior and vote them out of office. 

DON HOLMES

Buchanan

