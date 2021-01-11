COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 523,618 cases, 13,401 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Michigan reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths over the weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 9,261 COVID-19 cases and 190 deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 3,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,178 cases and 78 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 7,612 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 523,618 COVID-19 cases and 13,401 related deaths.