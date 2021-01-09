January 9, 2021

One person injured in pedestrian versus truck crash

By Staff Report

Published 9:24 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

MILTON TOWNSHIP – One person was injured in Milton Township Friday evening when they were struck by a pickup truck.
Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported officers investigated a personal injury crash occurring around 6:58 p.m. on US-12, near the off-ramp of M-60, in Milton Township. A pedestrian on a non-motorized scooter was struck by a passing pickup truck. The pickup truck’s driver stopped and called 911.
The pedestrian was transported to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Lakeland in Niles.
Names are being withheld by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at this time, and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to this crash is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office: (269) 445-2481.
The Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, Niles Township Fire Department and Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service assisted the CCSO at the scene.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced on drug charges in Cass County Court

Cass County

One person injured in pedestrian versus truck crash

Breaking News

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials provide update on vaccine availability

Cass County

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church

News

To avoid large crowds, ice sculptures to quietly arrive in downtown Niles

Cass County

Benton Harbor man with history of assaultive behavior sentenced to a year in Cass County Jail

Breaking News

Girlfriend, accomplice arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder

Cass County

Edwardsburg veteran sentenced to probation in Cass County mental health court

Cass County

Cass County welcomes new commissioners

News

Scuba diving tradition takes place in St. Joseph River

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control saved 96 percent of cats, dogs in 2020

Dowagiac

Patrick Hamilton to host Strong Beginnings preschool program

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan relaunches 21-day equity challenge

Breaking News

Police investigating murder at Dowagiac apartment complex

Berrien County

Police seeking suspect in Niles Cash Advance robbery

Brandywine Education

Brandywine, Buchanan schools back to the classroom

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Education

Niles native on medal-winning Alma College iGEM team

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District prepares for new year

Dowagiac

DUS prepares for return of in-person learning next week

Business

Mobile bakery bringing sweet treats to Niles

Cass County

Cass County 4-H announces award winners

Business

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses