GALLERY: Edwardsburg rolls to regional championship

EDWARDSBURG — Drew Bidwell rushed for three touchdowns as host Edwardsburg blew out visiting Grand Rapids South Christian 47-7 for the Division 4 Regional championship at Leo Hoffman Field Saturday night.

The Eddies had 308 yards of total offense, all on the ground, while the Sailors finished with 149 yards.

The win avenged Edwardsburg’s 50-48 loss to South Christian in the Division 4 state semifinals in Jackson in 2014.

The Eddies (9-0) will now host Cadillac (7-2) in the state semifinals on Saturday. No official kickoff time has been announced.