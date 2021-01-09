January 9, 2021

Elkhart man sentenced on drug charges in Cass County Court

By Debra Haight

Published 10:00 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Friday, an Elkhart man was sentenced to jail for possession of methamphetamines.

Trevor Benard Niedert, 29, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 165 days served. He must pay $1,148 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred July 27, 2020, on U.S. 12 in Edwardsburg after Niedert fled police in Indiana. Niedert also faces charges in Elkhart County. He has previous criminal convictions in Iowa, Indiana and Nevada.

In other sentencings:

  • Alexander James Miller, 20, of Thomson Road, Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, credit for 16 days served and $935 in fines and costs. The incident occurred in 2018.
  • Kevin Ryan Griffin, 30, of Bristol, Indiana, pleaded guilty to illegal entry, attempted resisting and obstructing police and attempted fleeing and eluding and was sentenced to 10 months’ probation, credit for 49 days served and $1,575 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Jan. 8, 2020, in Union.
