January 9, 2021

Daily Data: Sunday, Dec. 10

By Scott Novak

Published 10:32 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021

FOOTBALL

EDWARDSBURG 47, SOUTH CHRISTIAN 7

At Edwardsburg

South Christian           0          7          0          0 – 7

Edwardsburg               8          16        20        3 – 47

ED – Gavin Houser 30 run (Ethan Cebra run)

SC – Trevor Hansen 28 run (Nate Brinks kick)

ED – Logan McColley 1 run (McColley run)

ED – Drew Bidwell 2 run (Landon Mikel pass from Jacob Pegura)

ED – Bidwell 1 run (Pegura run)

ED – Jackson Hoover 19 run (run fails)

ED – Bidwell 16 run (run fails)

ED – Trevor Houseworth 40 field goal

Varsity records: South Christian 8-2, Edwardsburg 9-0

 

11-Player Semifinal Pairings

Division 1

Davison (10-0) at Rockford (8-0)

West Bloomfield (9-1) at Belleville (10-0

 

Division 2

Traverse City Central (9-1) at Muskegon Mona Shores (10-0)

Oak Park (5-5) at Warren De La Salle (6-4)

 

Division 3

Muskegon (9-1) at DeWitt (10-0)

River Rouge (8-1) at Chelsea (10-0)

 

Division 4

Cadillac (7-2) at Edwardsburg (9-0)

Detroit Country Day (8-1) at Williamson (9-1)

 

Division 5

Freeland (9-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)

Lansing Catholic Central (8-2) at Frankenmuth (10-0)

 

Division 6

Grayling (7-3) at Montague (10-0)

Constantine (9-1) at Clinton (9-1)

 

Division 7

Traverse City (8-2) at Cass City (10-0)

Schoolcraft (9-1) at New Lothrop (9-0)

 

Division 8

Ubly (8-2) at Johannesburg (10-0)

Centreville (9-0) at Clarkston Everest (10-0)

 

8-Player Championship Games

Division 1

Suttons Bay (10-0) vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-0)

 

Division 2

Powers North Central (10-0) vs. Portland St. Patrick (10-0)

 

VOLLEYBALL

State Quarterfinals

Division 1

Bloomfield Hills Marian vs. Macomb Dakota

Grand Blanc vs. Clarkston

Ann Arbor vs. Novi

Lowell wins by forfeit over Portage Central

 

Division 2

Warren Regina vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel

Cadillac vs. Birch Run

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Edwardsburg at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

 

Division 3

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

Grandville Calvin Christian vs. Schoolcraft

Calumet vs. Beaverton

Bronson vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic

 

Division 4

Mesick vs. Fowler

Battle Creek St. Philip vs. Lansing Christian

Auburn Hills Oakland vs. Ubly

Camey-Nadeu vs. Rudyard

