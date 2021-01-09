Daily Data: Sunday, Dec. 10
FOOTBALL
EDWARDSBURG 47, SOUTH CHRISTIAN 7
At Edwardsburg
South Christian 0 7 0 0 – 7
Edwardsburg 8 16 20 3 – 47
ED – Gavin Houser 30 run (Ethan Cebra run)
SC – Trevor Hansen 28 run (Nate Brinks kick)
ED – Logan McColley 1 run (McColley run)
ED – Drew Bidwell 2 run (Landon Mikel pass from Jacob Pegura)
ED – Bidwell 1 run (Pegura run)
ED – Jackson Hoover 19 run (run fails)
ED – Bidwell 16 run (run fails)
ED – Trevor Houseworth 40 field goal
Varsity records: South Christian 8-2, Edwardsburg 9-0
11-Player Semifinal Pairings
Division 1
Davison (10-0) at Rockford (8-0)
West Bloomfield (9-1) at Belleville (10-0
Division 2
Traverse City Central (9-1) at Muskegon Mona Shores (10-0)
Oak Park (5-5) at Warren De La Salle (6-4)
Division 3
Muskegon (9-1) at DeWitt (10-0)
River Rouge (8-1) at Chelsea (10-0)
Division 4
Cadillac (7-2) at Edwardsburg (9-0)
Detroit Country Day (8-1) at Williamson (9-1)
Division 5
Freeland (9-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)
Lansing Catholic Central (8-2) at Frankenmuth (10-0)
Division 6
Grayling (7-3) at Montague (10-0)
Constantine (9-1) at Clinton (9-1)
Division 7
Traverse City (8-2) at Cass City (10-0)
Schoolcraft (9-1) at New Lothrop (9-0)
Division 8
Ubly (8-2) at Johannesburg (10-0)
Centreville (9-0) at Clarkston Everest (10-0)
8-Player Championship Games
Division 1
Suttons Bay (10-0) vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-0)
Division 2
Powers North Central (10-0) vs. Portland St. Patrick (10-0)
VOLLEYBALL
State Quarterfinals
Division 1
Bloomfield Hills Marian vs. Macomb Dakota
Grand Blanc vs. Clarkston
Ann Arbor vs. Novi
Lowell wins by forfeit over Portage Central
Division 2
Warren Regina vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel
Cadillac vs. Birch Run
Grand Rapids Christian vs. Edwardsburg at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.
Division 3
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
Grandville Calvin Christian vs. Schoolcraft
Calumet vs. Beaverton
Bronson vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic
Division 4
Mesick vs. Fowler
Battle Creek St. Philip vs. Lansing Christian
Auburn Hills Oakland vs. Ubly
Camey-Nadeu vs. Rudyard
Elkhart man sentenced on drug charges in Cass County Court
CASSOPOLIS — Friday, an Elkhart man was sentenced to jail for possession of methamphetamines. Trevor Benard Niedert, 29, of Elkhart,... read more