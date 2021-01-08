January 8, 2021

Police investigating murder at Dowagiac apartment complex

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 8, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Law enforcement is investigating an apparent murder that occurred at a Dowagiac apartment complex, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Dowagiac Police Department was provided information of a possible homicide that had occurred in an apartment at Hillcrest Apartments in Dowagiac within the last two days.  After obtaining a search warrant, officers located a 43-year-old man inside of the apartment who was deceased from an apparent violent injury.

Upon investigation, police found that the man lived in the apartment he was found in.

Due to the on-going investigation, the Dowagiac Police Department will not be releasing any more details at this time.

Direct of Public Safety Steve Grinnewald said he does not believe that the public is in danger as a result of this incident, adding that this incident is also not related to the shooting incident that the Dowagiac Police Department investigated on Tuesday morning of this week.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked by police to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

Dowagiac police were assisted by detectives from the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team and detectives from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

