January 8, 2021

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church

By Debra Haight

Published 3:00 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to prison Friday for breaking into a Marcellus church.

Michael Wesley Walls, 42, of Kalamazoo, pleaded guilty to larceny in a building and conspiracy to commit larceny in a building and was sentenced to 23 months to four years in prison with credit for 234 days served. He must pay $1,616 in fines and costs and over $4,000 in restitution.

The incident occurred March 16, 2020, at the Volinia Baptist Church. Walls is currently in prison on charges related to break ins at churches in Berrien County in the same time period. He broke into the churches to steal items to support his drug habit.

