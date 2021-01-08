Joyce M. Fritz, of Dowagiac

Sept. 3, 1937 — Jan. 5, 2021

Joyce M. Fritz, 83, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Boyd Saylor officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Joyce’s name may be made to the family in care of Kellie Prak for a scholarship for Dowagiac Baseball. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Joyce was born Sept. 3, 1937, to George F. and Ruth A. (Secor) Smith in Dowagiac. She graduated from Cassopolis High School in 1955. On Dec. 12, 1964, she married the love of her life, Albert Fritz, in Dowagiac. Because of her love of children, she was a babysitter for many years. The children she cared for loved her so much that they referred to her as “Grandma Joyce.” She had a passion for cooking and enjoyed visiting the local casinos. Joyce was known to be a social butterfly, she loved volunteering at the Dowagiac Moose Lodge where she was a member. Joyce was an avid Detroit Tigers and Notre Dame fan. Most of all, she loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her children, Kellie (Jody) Prak and Tim Fritz; grandchildren, Matthew Prak, Kyle (Shellie) Prak and Keith Prak; great-grandchildren, Carly Prak and Rachel Prak; three step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Esther Morey and Willaim (Gleean) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Fritz; brothers, Stanley Smith and Walter Smith; step mother, Bertha Smith; step-daughter, Doris Wilmon; and one step-grandson.