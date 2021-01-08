January 8, 2021

Edwardsburg veteran sentenced to probation in Cass County mental health court

By Debra Haight

Published 12:22 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

A military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan was sentenced to probation Friday in Cass County’s Mental Health Court.

Jeremy Kyle Cochran, 45, of Section Street in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of controlled substances and possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the mental health court, credit for three days served and $2,346 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Aug. 28, 2019, when police stopped him in Edwardsburg and found meth, meth pipes and other items in the car.

Defense attorney Robert Drake noted Cochran’s military service in both the Army and Air Force. Drake said his research has found that half of combat veterans have had some sort of mental health issues on their return to civilian life. Of those veterans, 63 percent have had substance abuse problems.

“They come back and have  ahost of mental health issues that when left untreated, locks them into alcoholism and substance abuse,” Drake said. “Most veterans hate me talking about it, they don’t want to use their service as an excuse. They’re harder on themselves than any other part of the population I serve.”

“I’ve really been impressed with him,” he added. “I did submit his history to the mental health court and he has been getting counseling. … Somebody we send over to serve deserves every effort on our part.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Breaking News

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials provide update on vaccine availability

Cass County

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church

News

To avoid large crowds, ice sculptures to quietly arrive in downtown Niles

Cass County

Benton Harbor man with history of assaultive behavior sentenced to a year in Cass County Jail

Breaking News

Girlfriend, accomplice arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder

Cass County

Edwardsburg veteran sentenced to probation in Cass County mental health court

Cass County

Cass County welcomes new commissioners

News

Scuba diving tradition takes place in St. Joseph River

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control saved 96 percent of cats, dogs in 2020

Dowagiac

Patrick Hamilton to host Strong Beginnings preschool program

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan relaunches 21-day equity challenge

Breaking News

Police investigating murder at Dowagiac apartment complex

Berrien County

Police seeking suspect in Niles Cash Advance robbery

Brandywine Education

Brandywine, Buchanan schools back to the classroom

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Education

Niles native on medal-winning Alma College iGEM team

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District prepares for new year

Dowagiac

DUS prepares for return of in-person learning next week

Business

Mobile bakery bringing sweet treats to Niles

Cass County

Cass County 4-H announces award winners

Business

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses

Berrien County

With diversion programs on the rise, Berrien County sees fewer evictions

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car