Police seeking suspect in Niles Cash Advance robbery

NILES — A suspect accused of robbing a local business is sought by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department responded to the Cash Advance at 1250 Bell Road, in the same plaza as Big Lots, at 5:58 p.m. Thursday. By the time they arrived, the suspect had already left the scene, according to witnesses.

After entering the business, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. Witnesses said he left the business with the money in a black SUV and headed west on Bell Road.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches in height, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and a face covering.