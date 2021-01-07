January 7, 2021

Janet A. Petro

By Submitted

Published 3:37 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

March 25, 1926 — Jan. 5, 2021

Janet A. Petro, 94, formerly of Peace Manor on Ironwood Road in South Bend, passed away at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Janet was born March 25, 1926, in Flint, Michigan, to the late Omer R. and Lydia E. (Metzger) Pollock.

Janet graduated from Niles High School in 1944. She retired from Howard-Ellis Elementary School in Niles, where she had worked as a teacher’s assistant and cafeteria helper. Her love of sewing and quilting was manifested through her affiliation with several quilting clubs in the area.

On March 10, 1946, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Janet married Robert W. Petro, who passed away on Oct. 22, 2002, following 56 years of marriage. They lived most of their life on Horton Court in Niles, with short stays prior to that in Easley, South Carolina, Jonesboro, Arkansas and South Bend, Indiana.

Janet’s greatest love was her children, and this was manifested by daily serving the Lord and with her faithful attendance at the Apostolic Temple Church in South Bend.

Bob and Janet are the parents of eight children, Larry David (Mary Anne) Petro, of Washington, DC; Michael Paul (Roxann) Petro, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, with daughter, Kelly Anne; Stephen (Rebecca) William, of Chicxulub, Puerto, Yucatan, Mexico; Deborah Sue (Edward) Stankevich, of Chelsea, Michigan, with daughters, Sara Renee’ (Andrei) and Beth Arlene Stankevich; Joan Elizabeth (Richard) Breyer, of Nashville, Tennessee, with son, Max Alexander and daughter, Nina Rachel; Phillip Douglas (Shannon) Petro, of Flat Rock, Michigan, with daughter, Danielle Lenee (Gary) Burnaska, and sons, Dennis and Drew; Timothy Richard (Charlene), of Denver, Colorado, with son, Schulyer Miller Petro; and Lydia Anne (Larry) Reichanadter, of Niles, Michigan, with sons, Alex Michael and Adam Jacob. Also surviving is her sister, Elizabeth A. Overmeyer, of South Bend, and a sister-in-law, Sherrie Pollock, of Texas. Janet is also survived by numerous loving great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by good friend and honorary grandson, Kasey Watkins, of South Bend.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Joan; stepfather, Lawrence E. Metzger; brother, Pastor William J. Pollock; sisters-in-law, Maris Pollock, Dorothy Petro, and Olive Petro, and a brothers-in-law, Richard Petro and Howard Overmyer.

Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m.  Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home — Welsheimer North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with services immediately following at 11 a.m., with Rev. Christopher Rowe with the Apostolic Temple Church officiating.

Graveside service and burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.

She is now awaiting to hear the trumpet of God sounding at the glorious resurrection of the just with her new immortal body and to hear those glorious words, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of the Lord.”

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Apostolic Temple Church Building Fund, 2221 S. Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN 46613.

Online condolences may be directed to the Petro family at palmerfuneralhomes.com.

