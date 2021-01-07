January 7, 2021

Cass County 4-H announces award winners

By Submitted

Published 11:01 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

CASS COUNTY — Undeterred by COVID-19, the Cass County 4-H Program celebrated its annual 4-H Awards Banquet on Nov. 14, 2020, albeit virtually.

Participants were treated to an intriguing episode of “Jumanji, the County Clover Caper,” where four active 4-H members worked through daunting riddles to save Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator, from virtual lock-down.

“Working with these four teens was a lot of fun bringing a little entertainment to the awards evening,” Harman said. “With all 4-H activities moving to virtual involvement, it’s been challenging to keep everyone engaged and wanting to participate. This was a great way to do both, entertain and acknowledge some very special people.”

Those honored this year include:

Seniors: 

  • Jena Bradley
  • Riley Bush
  • Casey Clark
  • Kaleb Collins
  • Heaven Cooper
  • Owen Cooper
  • Dominick Cox
  • Morgan Dull
  • Ellianna Fonseca
  • Alyssa Gearhart
  • Benjamin Gillesby
  • Madison Green
  • Eve Heintzberger
  • Allie Johnson
  • Skylar Littrell
  • Mary Luchowski
  • Savannah McDougle
  • Erin Morgan
  • Chris Mosher
  • Cheyann Name
  • Brandon Newland
  • Taylor Palmer
  • Levi Peterson
  • Meg Pomranka
  • Alexis Rauch
  • Alana Reed
  • Gabriella Rowan
  • Bridget Sager
  • Mica Samys
  • Julia Sheets
  • Andrew Shenfeld
  • Grace Silverthorn
  • Elliott Smith
  • Courtney Sobieski
  • Abbiegaile Souers
  • Caitlyn Steensma
  • Brianna Stockwell
  • Sarah Stovern
  • Jimmy Strukel
  • Elizabeth Tharp
  • Ava Tomas
  • Justin Townsend
  • Huntter Wallace
  • Daniel Waltz
  • Addison Ward
  • Aidan Ward
  • Makayle Weedon
  • Ashton Weston
  • William Westphal
  • Isaiah Witmer

 

Horse Honorees/Scholarships:

  • Graciana Smith — Gymkhana and Ranch Honoree Trophies
  • Daniel Doyle — ES Scholarship and Horse Council Scholarship
  • Zoe Pegura — Western and English Honoree Trophies
  • Graciana Smith — Bea Porath Memorial Scholarship

 

State Awards

  • Emily Luthringer — Senior Goat

 

County Medals

  • Daniel Doyle — Senior Dog
  • Makayla Dopkowski- Senior Mentorship and Goat
  • Brianna Stockwell — Senior Achievement

 

Teen Leaders

  • First Year — Brianna Stockwell
  • Second Year — Katherine Gregory, Noah Krager, Anna Ives, AJ Harris, Jamie Howard

 

Leader Milestones

  • Five Years — Sara Brenneman, Joseph Dohm, Henry Essex, Scott Hartsell, Kenny Jamrozy, Rachael Kidman, Diane Leach, Michael Proctor, Barbie Starr
  • 10 Years—Jim Davis, Sam Preston, Brooke Ruggles, Chelsey Torres
  • 15 Years — Ron Proctor
  • 20 Years — Char Aardema, Mary Brown, Terri Fryman, Terry Groth, Nikki Light-Hargrove, Amy Pike
  • 25 Years — Deborah Deubner, Elizabeth Mesko
  • 30 Years — Jenny Bischoff, Robert McCarthy
  • 35 Years — Shelia Davis, Diana Grabemeyer, Gail Peterson, Karen Wright
  • 40 Years — David Accoe, James Becraft, David Groth, William Shupp
  • 55 Years — Bonnie McCarthy

 

