Limited spectators to be allowed at remaining MHSAA football, girls volleyball tournaments

EAST LANSING — Limited numbers of spectators will be allowed for the final rounds of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football and girls volleyball tournaments, per approval received today from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Football teams will receive 125 tickets to be divided among game participants for purchase by immediate family members via the GoFan digital ticketing platform. Volleyball teams will receive 50 tickets, also to be purchased by immediate family via GoFan.

Spectators in different households must be spaced out by 6 feet and maintain distancing at all other times including arrival and departure from the game facility. Spectators also must wear fact masks at all times.

Football restarts Saturday with 8-player semifinals and 11-player regional finals, with championships for 8-player Jan. 16 and for 11-player Jan. 22-23 at sites to be announced. Volleyball restarts Tuesday with quarterfinals and concludes with semifinals and finals that weekend, Jan. 14-16, at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

The Lower Peninsula girls swimming and diving finals will conclude that sport’s season Jan. 15-16 at three sites. However, spectators will not be allowed at those events because those meets will include much higher numbers of participants, and adding spectators would push the total number of people in attendance past what is considered safe for indoor events.

All three swimming and diving finals, as well as the volleyball semifinals and finals will be streamed live on MHSAA.tv. FOX Sports Detroit will broadcast all football finals – that schedule for streaming and cable will be announced closer to those events.