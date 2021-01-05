January 5, 2021

William “Bill” Mersereau

By Submitted

Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

March 24, 1941 — Jan. 4, 2021

William “Bill” Mersereau, known to many as the “drivin’mutha” still others as “The Legend” passed away Jan. 4, 2021. He was born March 24, 1941, a few minutes after his ‘older’ twin brother, Chuck, at Lee Memorial Hospital of Dowagiac to Charles and Louise Mersereau. As they grew up, the boys were constant companions of mischief, according to their mother. They graduated from Dowagiac in 1957. Not long afterwards Chuck went into the Army for his service, while Mr. Bill joined the National Guard. Throughout their lives what one was doing, the other did as well.

On May 20, 1967, Mr. Bill took Mary Jo Stolley as his wife. They made their home, raised their family and lived in the Sister Lakes area for 53 plus years. Bill was an avid bowler, hence the nick name ‘the legend.’ Racing was the love he and his brother shared their entire lives together. Neither were race car drivers, but loved any kind of race car racing.

Bill worked at Continental Can in St. Joseph until it closed in 1995. He went to work driving recreational trucks to a Florida dealership. From there, he added to his driving skills for the Haggin/Wimberely Dealership. Bill’s driving expertise was further used to drive cars to Florida for several ‘snowbirds’. Hence the nick name ‘The drivin’mutha.’ We joked about how he spent his winters in Florida, three days at a time.

 

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; his three children, Kelly (Danny) St. Cin, Richard (Crystal) Mersereau, Samantha (Steve) Ausra; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel in Dowagiac.

