January 5, 2021

Dara Mabrey (1) and the Notre Dame women’s basketball team had their games against Syracuse and Pitts postponed due to COVID issues. (Photo courtesy Notre Dame/ACC)

Notre Dame’s games against Syracuse and Pitt postponed

By Submitted

Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced changes to its women’s basketball schedule, including postponements, rescheduled games and adjustments to tipoff times.

The NC State at Virginia Tech game scheduled for Thursday, and the NC State at Wake Forest game scheduled for Sunday, have been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the NC State women’s basketball program.

Additionally, the Notre Dame at Syracuse game, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed, as Syracuse remains in the COVID protocol following the announcement of positive tests last week. The Pitt at Notre Dame game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14 has been postponed, with Pitt remaining in the COVID protocol.

Each program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com.

As a result of postponements impacting games this week, Louisville will travel to Virginia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 7 for an 8 p.m. tipoff on RSN. Boston College will travel to Wake Forest on Sunday, Jan. 10 with the game time and network to be determined. Both games are moving up from their original dates later this season.

The league also announced four rescheduled games from postponements earlier in the season, as Miami will travel to Louisville on Jan. 26, Virginia and Virginia Tech will meet on Feb. 2, Miami will visit Georgia Tech on Feb. 16 and Florida State will travel to Louisville on Feb. 23.

The full 2020-21 ACC women’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com and a full list of adjusted games is below.

 

Adjusted/Rescheduled Games
Thursday, Jan. 7

  • Louisville at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
    • NC State at Virginia Tech (Postponed)

 

Sunday, Jan. 10

  • Boston College at Wake Forest
  • NC State at Wake Forest (Postponed)
  • Notre Dame at Syracuse (Postponed)

 

Thursday, Jan. 14

  • Pitt at Notre Dame (Postponed)

 

Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Miami at Louisville, 4 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 2

  • Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

 

Sunday, Feb. 7

  • Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, Noon (new tip time)
  • Syracuse at Pitt, 2 p.m. (new tip time)

 

Tuesday, February 16

  • Miami at Georgia Tech, Noon

 

Tuesday, February 23

  • Florida State at Louisville, 2 p.m.

 

 

