COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties reported new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 8,925 COVID-19 cases and 188 deaths. That number is up from 178 related deaths reported Monday.

MDHHS officials said Tuesday’s death count includes 117 deaths identified during a vital records review, which may have affected the large number of deaths reported in Berrien County.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths, up from 44 deaths reported Monday.

Van Buren County reported 4,001 cases and 74 deaths. That number is up from 73 deaths reported Monday.

Berrien County has reported 6,991 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 504,410 COVID-19 cases and 12,867 related deaths.