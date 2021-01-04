William Sharp, of Edwardsburg

March 16, 1956 — Dec. 28, 202o

William E. Sharp, 64, of Edwardsburg, died unexpectedly at 9:35 pm, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at South Bend Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.

He was born March 16, 1956, in St. Joseph County to Howard and Gail (Ganshorn) Sharp.

Mr. Sharp attended NorthWood High School. He had lived in Wakarusa and Edwardsburg. He had worked at Selmers in Elkhart for 24 years and United Limo for 12 years. He was a member of a Harley Owner’s group for more than 30 years and had rode more than 250,000 miles.

Bill loved cars and racing. He loved spending quality time with his family. He loved Church and had attended New Life Church in Osceola and Granger Community Church. He loved having great times with good people.

Surviving are his children, Elizabeth J. Sharp, Sarah N. Sharp, Jonathan (Skylin Yoder) Sharp, James (Nani Vavul) Warren, Timothy Warren, all of Edwardsburg; grandchildren, Wesley Sharp, Anias Vavul, Shaylor Warren, Jace Vavul, Jordyn Willis, Ruby Chapman, Mariah Ditson, Vera Chapman, Rory Ditson, Stone Sharp; brother, Roger Harman, Edwardsburg; and stepfather, Lowell Harman Jr., Edwardsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Angie Sharp; and brothers, Wesley and George Harman.

Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at New Life Church in Osceola, followed by a celebration of life at the Maple Café in Edwardsburg. Pastor Michael Cramer will officiate. Inurnment will be in Stony Point Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Riley Hospital for Children.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.