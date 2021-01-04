January 5, 2021

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

By Staff Report

Published 3:24 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

ONTWA TOWNSHIP – A South Bend resident is dead after a semi-truck versus vehicle accident Monday morning.

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Chief Douglas Westrick reported that around 9:12 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash on Redfield Street, west of Elkhart Road.

Officers arrived to find a semi-truck versus vehicle accident.

An investigation by officers determined a vehicle drive by Devon King, 22, of South Bend, was westbound on Redfield Street when it crossed the center line and ran head-on into a semi-truck being driven by Shawn Dierickx, 48, of Niles.

Prior to the accident, King was observed driving erratically on a flat tire, according to a witness.

Westrick reported that officers found King entrapped in his vehicle, and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Edwardsburg Fire Department. King was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by the Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, where he later died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Dierickx was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance services.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident, or any other crime, is urged to contact the Ontwa Township Edwarsburg Police Department at (269) 663-8444.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted by the Edwardsburg Fire Department, Clay Township Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, SMCAS, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, True’s Towing Service and RB towing.

