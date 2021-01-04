January 5, 2021

Phillip Fisk, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 2:57 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Dec. 6, 1947 — Dec. 30, 2020

Phillip Fisk, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, after a brief illness.

Phillip was born, the twin brother of Cathy Fisk on Dec. 6, 1947, to the late Phillip and Catherine (Vrooman) Fisk.

After graduating from Berrien Springs High School in 1966, Phillip went on to attend Michigan State University, where he obtained his engineering degree. He worked for several companies locally, the most recent being, Auto Specialties.

Philip was a long-time member of the Hampshire Country Club; where he won several golfing club championships. Phil was very intelligent and talented, whether it was working on computers, wiring his home after being wheelchair bound, or building golf clubs. In his free time, he would enjoy an occasional drink while watching TV, his favorite shows being old western’, Perry Mason, or Matlock.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Helen “Cathy” Fisk.

Funeral services were held at noon on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning at 11 a.m. A private interment followed at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phillip’s memory to the Brian Parker Foundation.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department opens vaccination for additional health care priority groups

Buchanan

YMCA offering free six-week program

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 31-Jan.3

Dowagiac

Dowagiac event pavilion ready for use in spring

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

News

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need

Cass County

Vandalia charity seeking donations

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in Wayne Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Dec.30-Jan. 4

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 23-30

Cass County

Roughly 300 MEC customers remain without power

Berrien County

I&M reports 34,000 customers without power after ice storm

Dowagiac

Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal crash

Berrien County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Cass County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Cassopolis, Dowagiac

Berrien County

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

Cass County

Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Manager City reflects on 2020, looks forward to next year

Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau seeks teacher nominations

Berrien County

20 businesses that opened or closed in southwest Michigan in 2020

Cassopolis

Cassopolis leaders look back on a successful year