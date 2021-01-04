Phillip Fisk, of Dowagiac

Dec. 6, 1947 — Dec. 30, 2020

Phillip Fisk, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, after a brief illness.

Phillip was born, the twin brother of Cathy Fisk on Dec. 6, 1947, to the late Phillip and Catherine (Vrooman) Fisk.

After graduating from Berrien Springs High School in 1966, Phillip went on to attend Michigan State University, where he obtained his engineering degree. He worked for several companies locally, the most recent being, Auto Specialties.

Philip was a long-time member of the Hampshire Country Club; where he won several golfing club championships. Phil was very intelligent and talented, whether it was working on computers, wiring his home after being wheelchair bound, or building golf clubs. In his free time, he would enjoy an occasional drink while watching TV, his favorite shows being old western’, Perry Mason, or Matlock.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Helen “Cathy” Fisk.

Funeral services were held at noon on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning at 11 a.m. A private interment followed at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phillip’s memory to the Brian Parker Foundation.

