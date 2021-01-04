January 5, 2021

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need

By Submitted

Published 1:25 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is distributing 3.5 million free masks as part of the state’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign.

Free KN95 masks provided by MDHHS will be distributed by community organizations, including local MDHSS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices.

“We are urging Michiganders to Mask Up and Mask Right to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Wearing the right kind of mask is important. Today’s distribution of effective masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”

Masking right includes wearing one of three options of masks that provide stronger protection: three-layered washable cloth face coverings, three-layered disposable masks or KN95 masks. It also includes wearing the mask correctly: having it secured over the nose and mouth and snugly fitting without gaps.  KN95 masks are similar to but should not be confused with N95 masks that are intended for health care workers who are engaged as part of their work in higher-risk settings, officials said.

In addition to MDHHS offices, local health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices, the free masks are available from Community Action Agencies, and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Some agencies will further distribute the masks to local partners such as homeless shelters.

Residents who need masks can pick one up from partner sites across the state. Find a distribution site at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or call the COVID-19 hotline at (888) 535-6136.

