January 5, 2021

Christine Davis, of Decatur

Published 3:52 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Dec. 7, 1950 — Dec. 30, 2020

Christine Rae Davis, 70, of Decatur, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at home in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Dec. 7, 1950, in Elkhart, Indiana, the second of five children born to William and Joanna Brock.

Christine cherished spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for bowling and was on a league for a number of years. She worked for Creative Foam in Dowagiac and retired from the company after many years. After retirement, Christine enjoyed her time at home.

Christine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by three daughters, Windy (Ron) Proctor, of Cassopolis, Buffy Davis, of Dowagiac, Karrie (Micah) Davis-Tartt, of Dowagiac; seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Matthew) Soltau, of Edwardsburg, Greg Proctor, of Cassopolis, Bryan Davis, of Dowagiac, Elizabeth Davis, of Saginaw, Megan Davis, of Dowagiac, Anthony Davis, of Dowagiac, Joshuah Tartt, of Dowagiac; three great grandchildren; three sisters, Susan Kraft, of Decatur, Peg (Chuck) Yordy, of Decatur, Becky Brock, of Florida; one brother, Bill Brock of Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Her family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.

